From near-death to professional baseball; J.R. Bunda's journey to the Saltdogs

By: Phil Bergman, Sports Reporter

LINCOLN-It takes heart to make it as a professional baseball player. Lincoln Saltdogs reliever J.R. Bunda knows that firsthand.

Each game, Bunda leaves his heart on the mound, because the pitcher knows that each pitch may be his last. Just four years ago Bunda's life nearly ended on the playing field.

"One day it could be gone, and you never know it," said Bunda.

Born and raised on the island of Hawaii, in the land of surfing, big waves and beach volleyball, baseball was the only sport Bunda wanted to play.

"Our family has been revolved around baseball," Bunda said. "Once I was old enough my brothers and I knew we had to try [playing baseball]."

The son of a state politician, baseball was a sport that brought his family together; his grandfather played on a team in Hawaii against the New York Yankees in the 1950's and his dad played as well. At a young age, Bunda knew he wanted to make a career out of the sport.

"I had a dream when I first started playing and my dad asked me what I want to do when I grow up and immediately I said I want to be a professional baseball player," Bunda said. "There was no a-ha moment for me, it's just what I wanted to do at such a young age."

After being recruited in high school, Bunda moved to the Pacific Northwest to be a pitcher at Division-1 University of Portland. He knew that if wanted to receive professional looks he would have to live on the mainland and play against the best America has to offer.

"I wanted to see what life was like outside of the islands," Bunda said. I always knew that home would be there for me. It was a big cultural shift but I loved every moment of it."

His play was solid for the Pilots and he became one of the team's top relievers. Things were looking good for him to live out his professional baseball dream. But things changed in December 2012.

During a workout with teammates on day Bunda collapsed. Trainers, teammates and paramedics rushed to the scene but the outcome didn't look strong for Bunda.

"I went up for a spring and collapsed and my heart stopped," Bunda said. "The best way I can describe it is with knowing I was clincally dead, that I was experiencing death."

It was determined Bunda went into sudden cardiac arrest and nearly died at the scene. He was induced in a coma for two days while doctors analyzed and observed his progress.

"From what I understood it was to prevent any brain damage," Bunda said. "I'm just thankful that I'm healthy and they didn't find anything wrong with my heart. Nothing was irregular or off and they said that I was healthy."

When Bunda collapsed, his father was on a plane back to Hawaii from Seattle. When he landed he received a strange voicemail from his wife.

"It was a tough day," Bunda said. "My mom was at work and when she heard she was devasted. Once he landed he talked to my mom and my mom told him to grab his bags and get back on a plane with her to the Pacific Northwest. I can only imagine that the plane ride was the hardest seven hours for my parents knowing that their child is going to be okay or not."

Through Bunda's hospital stay his family and friends were by his side and became even closer with each other through this experience.

"Everyone rallied around each other and was talking to each other." Bunda said. "For me it was a foggy and confusing moment of my life but for everyone else it was very touching and a bringing together moment."

One Bunda became aware after his coma, his mind raced to one thing. Not walking, not going back to school, but playing baseball.

"When I woke up the first thing I said was on the lines of when do I go back to practice and they all looked at me and asked what I was talking about," Bunda said. "I knew in my heart I was going to play baseball. The doctors were hesitant, the people all around me were supportive but worried about my healt but we took all the steps necessary to get me back on the baseball field because we knew that was going to happen."

After a greuling rehab, three months later the man who almost died was back on the mound pitching for the Pilots, this time with a defibrilator installed inside his chest. Bunda would play another year of college ball following a medical redshirt and finished his collegiate career playing in 77 games with a 3-3 record and a 4.72 ERA.

From Portland Bunda traveled down under to pitch in the Australian pro league before making his way to the San Rafael Pacifics where he went 8-2 with 11 saves, a 2.18 ERA, and 38 strikeouts in 33 innings, while being named the 2016 Pacific Association Reliever of the Year. In August 2016 he was traded to the Lincoln Saltdogs.

"It's been awesome, the people here are great," Bunda said. "It seems like a tight-knit community and it's what I'm used to back home."

In his first full season in Lincoln Bunda's impressed coaches and teammates. Halfway through the season he's undefeated with a 6-0 record.

"He goes out there and he doesn't want anyone to feel bad for what he's been through but he wants to compete at the highest level and he's done a great job," said Saltdogs catcher Brent Dean, a teammate and friend of Bunda's. "As far as work ethic the guy is consistent and soaks everything up from the veterans. He's extremely humble and it's pretty inspiring to hear his story and is just a good guy to have in the clubhouse. I hope the gets the opportunity to continue his story."

"He's feeling his way through pro baseball and has pitched some big games for us," said Saltdogs manager Bobby Brown. "We're thrilled he's back and contributing and his teammates are behind him all the way."

While players may feel pressure of striking a player out or getting released from their contract Bunda knows he's already percevered through anything worse then he's ever see on the mound.

"It's wonderful, it's truly a blessing for me to even be here but to live out a dream," Bunda said. "I mean I couldn't have asked for a better life."

