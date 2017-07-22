Epona horse rescue saves horses with no other options

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Without Lin Guyton these foals wouldn't be alive.

"They're the reason I o it. Who says these babies don't deserve a chance,” Guyton said.

These foals and their mothers were abandoned by their owners in Kansas and Oklahoma.

If Guyton hadn't rescued them

They would have been shipped to meat processing lots in Mexico.

She’s saved 30 horses from this fate and 500 from other situations across the U.S.

"They need me,” she said.

Often they're sick or injured.

And almost always, they're severely neglected and malnourished.

"Nobody wants them, they're being thrown away."

That's where Epona comes in.

She has to buy the horses from the lots to save them.

Then they're brought to Nebraska, quarantined and cared for until they're ready for adoption.

"That's the ultimate goal, finding them a home."

And until they do find that forever home, the horses live a life far different than they did before.

With love, plenty of food and 30 acres to roam.

But Epona can't do this alone.

"We need horse experienced volunteers."

Many of the horses have never had human contact.

"Like this little mare she wasn't even halter trained when she came in."

Epona also is in serious need of donations.

Since she started rescuing horses from the kill lots her vet bills have skyrocketed due to the neglect and abuse the horses suffered.

"I've been averaging a thousand dollars a month in vet bills."

If you want to help the horses Epona rescue saves, visit their website.