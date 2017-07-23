Staff Members Assaulted at Tecumseh State Correctional Instituti - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Staff Members Assaulted at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

Early Sunday morning, two staff members were assaulted at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). One staff member received serious, non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical treatment.

The inmates in one housing unit gallery initially refused to return to their cells, but have since done so without the need for force. The facility is secure and all staff are safe and accounted for.

The facility is in modified operations and will remain so in order to allow investigation into the incident. No weapons were involved and no damage to the facility is reported.

All visits have been canceled for Sunday.

