First annual LNK Fest

It was the first annual LNK Fest, put on by the Northeast Kiwanis Club.

Food, live music and fun were all part of the first ever LNK Fest at Union Plaza near 22nd and O streets, Sunday.

The event put on by the Northeast Kiwanis Club celebrates children and families.

Lenora Hanna, Secretary of Northeast Kiwanis Club, says, "One thing, I'm really excited about is that our club has never done anything like this. We have never dream't this big."

The festival was free of charge, but they did encourage donations to help with some of their kid-friendly programs.

One of the big things we do, which all the Kiwanis Clubs do together, started the food backpack project, along with the Food Bank, and we started this quite a few years ago and the money will go towards that," said Hanna.

Some local organizations who share the Kiwanis Club's passion for Lincoln youth took as well.

Michael Kander, who is part of an anti-trafficking program called "I've Got A Name," says, "It's always good to get awareness, our focus is awareness but it's also street outreach."

There were arts and crafts, and cold treats. And a lot of activities for kids, including four bands, face painting, rock painting and a chance to play some musical instruments.

50 volunteers helped set up the festival and took about a year to plan. They hope to keep the event running for years to come.

They say it cost them about $10,000 to put on the event. The organization hopes it brings more awareness to the needs facing Lincoln's kids.

