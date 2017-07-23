Norfolk musician dies in UTV accident

The Nebraska State Patrol says 25-year-old Abby Uecker of Norfolk was killed in a UTV accident at the Thayer County Fairgrounds Sunday.

The sheriff's office got a call around 4:20 a.m. that a woman was injured near the racetrack while riding inside a UTV. Uecker was transported to the hospital in Hebron where she later died.

The accident is under investigation.

Uecker was the lead vocalist in a band called County Road from Norfolk. She went to college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.