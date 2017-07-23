Saltdogs sweep Wingnuts for tenth-straight home win

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Saltdogs hit two home runs and Derek Gordon contributed a quality start as the Lincoln Saltdogs beat the Wichita Wingnuts 8-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The win completed a sweep of the Wingnuts and was the tenth straight win at home for the Saltdogs. Lincoln passed Wichita for the best record in the league at 39-22. The Saltdogs own a 4.5 game lead over the Kansas City T-Bones in the Central Division heading in to the All-Star Break which begins on Monday.

Then Wingnuts scored the first run of the game for the third time this series. T.J. Mittelstaedt launched a two-out home run past the bullpen in right field in the top of the first inning.

The Saltdogs took control after that. The ‘Dogs plated a run in the bottom of the first on a Brandon Jacobs RBI single to tie the game.

The Saltdogs grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third. Christian Ibarra started the inning with a single. Then, Matty Johnson went deep with a two-run home run over the right field fence. All three of Johnson’s home runs this season have come at Haymarket Park.

The runs continued in the fourth inning. Randolph Oduber blasted his team-high eleventh home run of the season with one out. Then, Wingnuts starter Jordan Cooper lost control. He hit three batters with pitches and walked another. Cesar Valera came up with a two-out double that scored two runs to make it 7-1.

Lincoln scored its final run in the bottom of the fifth inning off of Friday’s starting pitcher Alex Boshers. Nathaniel Maggio started the frame with a base hit and advanced to second on a Joe Robbins single. Next, Dashenko Ricardo loaded the bases with a line drive. Christian Ibarra notched his fifth RBI of the series with a sacrifice fly in the next at bat.

Wichita rounded out the scoring with a run in the top of the eighth. The Wingnuts collected two hits and scored an unearned run because of a Saltdogs error.

The Saltdogs have won 12 out of their last 13 games and are 15-6 in July. Ricardo, the team’s catcher, will head to Ottawa, Ontario for the American Association/Can-Am League All-Star game which is played on Tuesday night.