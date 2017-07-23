Friends, fans, remember Sam Foltz

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

On this day last year, hearts were broken after Sam Foltz died in a car crash in Wisconsin.

"Makes you feel empty, have such a tragedy to such a young man,” said Alan Haney, Omaha.

Nebraskan Eric Lentz said tragedies like this bring people together.

"When we see one of our fallen, we fall too, we hurt too, we cry too,” Lentz said.

His death was a year ago, but his friends and fans remember it like it was yesterday.

"I know exactly where I was, you I know I remember it vividly and I think about it all the time...I was at work,” Jake Brunner, high school friend said.

Brunner said Foltz was the first friend he had at their Grand Island high school.

"He was the one that made sure I had a place to sit at lunch, lifting partner in the gym, someone to talk to at practices,” Brunner said.

He thinks about Sam every day.

"Any time a sport comes on or you see anything Nebraska, or from high school or the NFL,” Brunner said. “You know, I think about it all the time. He would have made it to the NFL, he would have been an NFL punter and I'm 100 percent sure of that."

Lifelong Husker fan Max Searcey says he also remembers Sam for his talent.

"He probably would have been recognized as one of our best players that year, he probably would have gone on to play in the NFL for many years,” Searcey said.

He also remembers Sam for living out a Nebraska dream.

"Sam was a walk on trying to live that dream of getting out on the field and he did live that dream,” Searcey said.

His dream was cut short but the place where it came true, memorial stadium, continues to honor number twenty seven.

They just added a new memorial inside the stadium.

Now Sam Foltz will be one of the last thing the team sees before they walk onto the field.

There's also a memorial outside the stadium where those remembering Sam's life placed flowers and paid their respects Sunday.