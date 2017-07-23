Friends, fans, remember Sam Foltz

The Nebraska State Patrol says 25-year-old Abby Uecker of Norfolk was killed in a UTV accident at the Thayer County Fairgrounds Sunday.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday. They say it happened on the 2200 block of Holdrege. The victim, a 55-year-old man says four males broke into his apartment, one struck with a handgun in the head. The suspects then took his wallet, cellphone and some cash. LPD also say that they ransacked his apartment. The four men then took the victim outside and apologized to him, saying they had the wrong residence. The 55-year-old man had o...More >>
It wasMore >>
. His death was a year ago, but his friends and fans remember it like it was yesterday.More >>
Early Sunday morning, two staff members were assaulted at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). One staff member received serious, non-life-threatening injuries requiring medical treatment.More >>
The Lancaster County Super Fair is August 3-12 at the Lancaster Events Center. There will be ten days of entertainment, food, carnival rides ag exhibits, motor sports and more. Register for a chance to win one of four family pack prizes.More >>
It happened near 10th and Superior Streets Monday afternoon..More >>
