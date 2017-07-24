UPDATE: Names released in fatal accident

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

UPDATE: Lincoln Police have released the names of the people riding the motorcycle. 59-year-old William McArtor was driving the motorcycle and died at the scene. His passenger Carla McArtor , 58, was taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Lincoln police say the driver of the motorcycle died just minutes after crashing with the jeep.

This crash happened at the intersection of NW 48th Street and west O Street before 1 o'clock this morning.

A total of five people are involved in this accident/ The driver of the motorcycle had a passenger and she is in the hospital listed in stable condition.

Officers say one person from the jeep was taken to the hospital for observation.

Two other people have cuts and bruises.

Police say accidents like this can be avoided if everyone uses caution.