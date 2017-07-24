Man died at hospital after crash, Nebraska State Patrol says - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

BRAINARD, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a man died after striking a parked car in eastern Nebraska.
        The crash occurred a little before 5 a.m. Saturday. The Nebraska State Patrol says Donald Nichelson's vehicle struck the car in Brainard, and he died later at a Butler County hospital.
        Authorities say Nichelson lived in Dwight. They believe Nichelson had been drinking alcohol before the crash.

