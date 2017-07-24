PowerShares Series tennis coming back to Lincoln

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

The PowerShares Series, the North American tennis circuit for champion tennis players over the age of 30, announced the dates and full players fields for events in Lincoln, Nebraska, and in Los Angeles. Native Nebraskan Andy Roddick headlines the event in Lincoln on October 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena where he will be joined by John McEnroe, James Blake, and Jim Courier. Roddick and Blake will also compete in Los Angeles at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on October 22 along with Michael Chang and Mardy Fish.



Tickets for Lincoln go on sale July 31 at 10 am CT at www.PowerSharesSeries.com.



Roddick, born in Omaha, Nebraska, won the PowerShares Series title in 2015, also held at Pinnacle Bank Arena, defeating Blake in the final 6-1.



"I was really excited when I heard PowerShares Series was returning to my home state of Nebraska. I can't wait to play once again in front of all my Cornhusker fans,” said Roddick, a life-long Nebraska Cornhuskers fan.



During his playing days on the ATP Tour, Roddick was never shy of his allegiance to the University of Nebraska and its football team, often being seen wearing Nebraska hats or shirts. Roddick often talks about playing all of his tennis matches in a Nebraska hat from age 8 to 12 ("That smelled fantastic at the end of it," he quipped.) and growing up, having Nebraska wall-papering in his bathroom.



Each PowerShares Series event features two one-set semifinal matches and a one-set championship match and, for the third year, players make their own line calls with assistance of electronic line-calling.



The remaining PowerShares Series for this season schedule with player fields are listed below and ticket, schedule and player information can be found at www.PowerSharesSeries.com:



August 20 - Winston-Salem, N.C. - Andy Roddick, James Blake, Michael Chang, Mardy Fish

August 24-25 - New Haven, Conn. - John McEnroe, James Blake, Michael Chang, Mark Philippoussis

October 6 - Lincoln, Neb. - Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, Jim Courier, James Blake

October 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Andy Roddick, James Blake, Michael Chang, Mardy Fish