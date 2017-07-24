Arrest made in burglary from early July - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Arrest made in burglary from early July

Lincoln Police have made an arrest for a burglary that happened on July 15th.  

Jacob Krause, 22, has been arrested for burglary of a home near 70th and South Streets.  

Officers say there have been ten burglaries in the area recently, a gun was stolen in one of the burglaries.  

Police are investigating to see if Krause was connected to any of the other burglaries.

