Arrest made in burglary from early July

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police have made an arrest for a burglary that happened on July 15th.

Jacob Krause, 22, has been arrested for burglary of a home near 70th and South Streets.

Officers say there have been ten burglaries in the area recently, a gun was stolen in one of the burglaries.

Police are investigating to see if Krause was connected to any of the other burglaries.