Police arrest one in connection with burglary near 70th and South

Lincoln Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Krause for his involvement in a July 15th burglary near 70th and South. Police say there have been 10 burglaries in the area recently, one in which a gun was stolen.

They're looking to see if Krause is connected to any of the others.

