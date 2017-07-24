Guns; dirt bike stolen in garage burglary - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Guns; dirt bike stolen in garage burglary

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Department is investigating a burglary near SW 40th and W Van Dorn. Deputies say someone broke into two unlocked garages at a home, taking 10 long guns, a green dirt bike, and rifle scopes. The total loss is about $5400.

