Guns; dirt bike stolen in garage burglary

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday. They say it happened on the 2200 block of Holdrege. The victim, a 55-year-old man says four males broke into his apartment, one struck with a handgun in the head. The suspects then took his wallet, cellphone and some cash. LPD also say that they ransacked his apartment. The four men then took the victim outside and apologized to him, saying they had the wrong residence. The 55-year-old man had o...