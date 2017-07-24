Sen. John Murante announces 2018 campaign for NE State Treasurer

There's a new name in the running for NE State Treasurer.

Senator John Murante of Gretna announced he's running in the 2018 election. He's a conservative Republican, and says he'll campaign for voter ID, small government, and lower taxes.

"The people of Nebraska need in their constitutional officers people with small business background because I understand every taxpayer dollar that comes into this capitol building is money that was taken away from people who earned it," he said.

Murante is endorsed by current Treasurer Don Stenberg, as well as State Auditor Charlie Janssen. He plans to campaign in all 93 counties. At this point, no one else has put their name in the running.