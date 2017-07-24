PowerShares Series Tennis returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena

ANDY RODDICK HIGHLIGHTS POWERSHARES SERIES TENNIS RETURN TO LINCOLN, NEBRASKA

OCTOBER 6 (Lincoln, NE) – The PowerShares Series, the North American tennis circuit for champion tennis players over the age of 30, announced the dates and full players fields for events in Lincoln, Nebraska, and in Los Angeles. Native Nebraskan Andy Roddick headlines the event in Lincoln on October 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena where he will be joined by John McEnroe, James Blake, and Jim Courier. Roddick and Blake will also compete in Los Angeles at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on October 22 along with Michael Chang and Mardy Fish.



Tickets for Lincoln go on sale July 31 at 10 am CT at www.PowerSharesSeries.com



Roddick, born in Omaha, Nebraska, won the PowerShares Series title in 2015, also held at Pinnacle Bank Arena, defeating Blake in the final 6-1.



"I was really excited when I heard PowerShares Series was returning to my home state of Nebraska. I can't wait to play once again in front of all my Cornhusker fans,” said Roddick, a life-long Nebraska Cornhuskers fan.



During his playing days on the ATP Tour, Roddick was never shy of his allegiance to the University of Nebraska and its football team, often being seen wearing Nebraska hats or shirts. Roddick often talks about playing all of his tennis matches in a Nebraska hat from age 8 to 12 ("That smelled fantastic at the end of it," he quipped.) and growing up, having Nebraska wall-papering in his bathroom.



Each PowerShares Series event features two one-set semifinal matches and a one-set championship match and, for the third year, players make their own line calls with assistance of electronic line-calling.



The remaining PowerShares Series for this season schedule with player fields are listed below and ticket, schedule and player information can be found at www.PowerSharesSeries.com



August 20 - Winston-Salem, N.C. - Andy Roddick, James Blake, Michael Chang, Mardy Fish

August 24-25 - New Haven, Conn. - John McEnroe, James Blake, Michael Chang, Mark Philippoussis

October 6 - Lincoln, Neb. - Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, Jim Courier, James Blake

October 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Andy Roddick, James Blake, Michael Chang, Mardy Fish



In 2016, Mark Philippoussis won the PowerShares Series points title with 1600 points and tournament titles in Memphis, Tulsa, Newport, Winston-Salem, and New Haven. Roddick finished in second place, also earning 1600 points but losing the head-to-head tiebreaker with Philippoussis 5-2, while winning titles in Charleston, St. Louis, Los Angeles, and Orlando. James Blake finished in third place with 1100 points and tournament titles in Chicago, Portland, and Brooklyn.



In 2015, Andy Roddick won the PowerShares Series points title in his second year of competing on the series with 1,600 points. Roddick won a record eight events Los Angeles, Lincoln, Chicago, Austin, Little Rock, Dallas, Richmond, and Minneapolis. Blake finished second in the points rankings with 1,200 points, winning events in Boston and Cincinnati. Mark Philippoussis finished in third with 1,100 points, winning titles in Salt Lake City and Vancouver. The year before in 2014, McEnroe won the points title for the first time in the nine-year history of Champions Series tennis by winning events in Kansas City, Indianapolis, Nashville, and Charlotte.



ABOUT INSIDEOUT SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT

InsideOut Sports + Entertainment is a Los Angeles based producer of proprietary events and promotions founded in 2004 by former world No. 1 and Hall of Fame tennis player Jim Courier and former SFX and Clear Channel executive Jon Venison. In 2005, InsideOut launched its signature property, the Champions Series, a collection of tournaments featuring the greatest names in tennis over the age of 30. In addition, InsideOut produces many other successful events including "Legendary Night" exhibitions, The World Series of Beach Volleyball and numerous corporate outings. Since inception, InsideOut Sports + Entertainment has raised over $4 million for charity. In 2014, InsideOut Sports + Entertainment merged with Horizon Media, the largest privately held media services agency in the world. For more information, please log on to www.InsideOutSE.com or www.powersharesseries.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



ABOUT HORIZON MEDIA

Horizon Media, Inc. is the largest and fastest growing privately held media services agency in the world. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York and has offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Chicago. Horizon Media was chosen as 2011 Independent Media Agency of the Year by Mediapost, 2010 U.S. Media Agency of the Year by Adweek, Brandweek, and Mediaweek as well as by Ad Age and as one of the world's ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company in 2011. In 2012, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder, was honored by Advertising Age as Industry Executive of the Year. Most recently, in 2014, Bill Koenigsberg was named 4As Chair of the Board and is the first person from a media agency to hold this prestigious position in the 100 year history of the 4As, the marketing industry's leading trade association. The company's mission is "To create the most meaningful brand connections within the lives of people everywhere." By delivering on this mission through a holistic approach to brand marketing, Horizon Media has become one of the largest and fastest-growing media agencies in the industry, with estimated billings of over $5.3 billion and over 1,200 employees. The company is also a founding member of Columbus Media International, a multi-national partnership of independent media agencies. For more information, please visit horizonmedia.com



ABOUT INVESCO POWERSHARES

Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC is leading the Intelligent ETF RevolutionR through its lineup of more than 140 domestic and international exchange-traded funds, which seek to outperform traditional benchmark indexes while providing advisors and investors access to an innovative array of focused investment opportunities. With franchise assets of nearly $100 billion as of October 2, 2015, PowerShares ETFs trade on both US stock exchanges. For more information, please visit us at invescopowershares.com or follow us on Twitter @PowerShares.



ABOUT POWERSHARES QQQ

PowerShares QQQT, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on the NASDAQ-100 IndexR, is one of the largest and most traded ETFs in the world. Under most circumstances, QQQ will consist of all of the stocks in the index which includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.



FOR MORE INFO CONTACT:

Randy Walker for the PowerShares Series

917 770 0843

Rwalker@NewChapterMedia.com WHAT: PowerShares Series Tennis WHEN: Friday, October 6, 2017

SHOW TIME: 7:00 p.m.

RESERVED TICKETS: VIP $200, $120, $85, $60, $30

ON-SALE DATE: Monday, July 31 @ 10 am

VENUE: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

MORE INFORMATION: www.PinnacleBankArena.com www.powersharesseries.com



