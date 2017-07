Grant applications being taken to promote outdoor recreation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting grant applications for parks, outdoor facilities and other projects promoting outdoor recreation.

The grants are funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a program administered by the National Park Service for outdoor recreation projects.

Eligible projects include ball fields, soccer fields, swimming pools, picnicking facilities, playgrounds, pool renovations, splash pads, park acquisitions and development, and park-related support facilities.

Project sponsors must be a political subdivision, such as cities, county governments or Natural Resource Districts, and the deadline to apply is Oct. 13.

Information and application materials also are available at http://outdoornebraska.gov/lwcf/.