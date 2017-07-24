Miss Kool-Aid Days 2018 crowned in Hastings

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The newest Miss Kool-Aid Days was crowned on Sunday in Hastings. Nikki-Catrina Anderson will now represent the Kool-Aid Days Festival.

She will go on to travel the state and compete for the Miss Nebraska title.

The outgoing Miss Kool-Aid Days, Krista Hinrichs, said she wishes Nikki a successful reign, and has a little advice for the newest title holder.

"Take lots of pictures! You're going to want to save all the memories. I actually have a scrapbook right over there with all of my memories throughout the entire year. It's going to be a great thing to look back on one day and just be like 'this was a pretty cool thing I did'," said Hinrichs.

The director of the pageant, Angie Trausch, says she previously competed in scholarship competitions and the most important part about this competition like this is the contestants are getting an investment in their education.

"It's a program that I once partook in, in my past. Be it that I too got scholarship money to further my education. I forever will feel a debt of gratitude to provide that same opportunity for the young girls," said Trausch.

Miss Kool-Aid Day pageant results:

Miss Kool-Aid Days: Nikki-Catrina Anderson

Miss Kool-Aid Days: 1st Runner up Courtney Pelland

Miss Kool-Aid Days Outstanding Teen: Emily Lenser

Miss Kool-Aid Days Outstanding Teen 1st Runner Up: Whitney Miller

Miss Kool-Aid Days Outstanding Teen 2nd Runner Up: Maggie Harris

The pageant got its start in 2012. Young women compete for more than $1,700 in scholarship money and the opportunity to compete in the Miss Nebraska pageant.

Miss Kool-Aid Days and Miss Kool-Aid Days Outstanding Teen are the official ambassadors for the Kool-Aid Days festival to be held Aug. 11-13 in Hastings. You can meet both queens at Central Community College-Hastings on Aug. 12.

