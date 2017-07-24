Summer camp centered on nature

The Prairie Hill Learning Center near Roca is 12 acres of open space for children to explore.

The non–profit is designed to meet developmental needs. It's based off of the Montessori philosophy.



"We follow the philosophy of Maria Montessori. And Maria Montessori wanted to observe children and see where they are developmentally, and then meet their needs according to where they are at that moment," said camp director Jordan Hope.

Kids as young as 18-months can participate in the fun. Everything is child sized from the tables, to the ponies.

"Learning the social etiquette of being in a group, how to cooperate with another, you're not going to learn those things from being on a screen or on a device," said Hope.

The camp gives kids the chance to work hands on while gardening, caring for animals, exploring, and climbing trees, to name a few.

While working in the garden, campers see first hand how the food goes from seeds, to the dinner table.



"I get to be with horses and it's something I find really fun and i get to like jump, and trot, and canter," said camper Alianna Hope.



"I get to spend time and learn more about an animal that I love, and like to ride and play with," said camper Caroline Bevins.



Prairie Hill has been going for over 35 years.

For the next two weeks, the camp is art themed.

http://www.prairiehill.com/camp