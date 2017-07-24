Valera added to American Association All-Star Roster

Posted By: Sports

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Saltdogs and the American Association jointly announced today that Saltdogs second baseman Cesar Valera was added to the roster for the American Association/Can-Am League All-Star Game. The All-Star Game is Tuesday night in Ottawa, Ontario at RCGT Park, the home of the Can-Am League’s Ottawa Champions. Valera joins catcher Dashenko Ricardo as the representatives for the Saltdogs.

Valera was added to the roster after St. Paul Saints second baseman Tony Thomas was injured in Sunday’s game against the Salina Stockade. Thomas was selected as the original starter at second base when the roster was announced on July 5th.

Valera is in the midst of an exceptional season for the Saltdogs. The right-hander is hitting .319 with three home runs and 31 RBIs on the season. Valera has started all 61 games and helped guide the Saltdogs to a league-best 39-22 record.

The native of Maracay, Venezuela boasts the best batting average, most runs scored, most hits and is tied the most stolen bases on the team. His 76 hits are tied for the sixth most in the American Association. Valera owned an 11-game hit streak from June 6-17th and currently has a 20-game on-base streak.

Valera was claimed off waivers from the Laredo Lemurs on August 15, 2016. He played 20 games for the Saltdogs last season, hitting .307 with six RBIs. Before the American Association, the 25-year-old spent six seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization reaching High-A Palm Beach.

The All-Star festivities begin Monday night with the Home Run Derby and Skills Competition. The All-Star game pits the American Association team against the Can-Am League All-Stars on Tuesday night. Both events will begin at 6:00 PM CT and will be broadcast on https://www.canamleague.tv/.

After the break, the Saltdogs travel to Sioux Falls to face the Canaries on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM with coverage beginning at 6:35 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.

The Saltdogs return home on Sunday, July 30th to face the St. Paul Saints. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling (402) 474-2255 or visiting Saltdogs.com. For the latest information on the Saltdogs follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.