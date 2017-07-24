84th and Leighton Ave school zone petition

A group of concerned parents are pushing to make changes in northeast Lincoln.

They want the city put a school zone at the intersection of 84th and Leighton Avenue.

The group said the area is too dangerous for kids traveling to and from Kahoa Elementary, which is about seven blocks away.

This is an issue Travis Langemeier has fought for years without much luck.

So, he began a petition.

"We started the petition a couple of weeks ago, hoping that if we had enough signatures, it would get the attention of the Lincoln mayor and city council and put this issue to rest finally,” Parent and Petition Organizer Travis Langemeier said.

The city's traffic engineers said installing a reduced school zone in that section isn't a good idea.

They said the abrupt change of speed and not having a school directly next to the zone would make conditions more hazardous for children.

"They believe strongly that this is going to protect those kids. What we know and what everything is telling us that is not the case,” Lincoln Public Works Director Miki Esposito said.

The petition also calls for a reduction of the speed from 45 to 40 before putting in the school zone.

The city said it already has many safety measures in place at the intersection like marked crosswalks and pedestrian controlled cross signals.

"Where the traffic is stopped at the crosswalk, we really feel that's the best scenario in this case and not to create that mix and that variable speed,” Lincoln Traffic Engineering Manager Lonnie Burklund said.

The petition has more than 600 signatures.

The goal is to have 1000 by Friday.

The city council is already talking about it.

Council woman Cyndi Lamm said she wants the city to look past the challenges and get this done.

"They’re not insurmountable and I think when they're weighed against the safety and health of northeast Lincoln kids. I think we need to get pass that find a way to make it happen,” City Council Member Cyndi Lamm said.

The issue is before the city council as a resolution.

Next Monday night, it will be up for public debate.