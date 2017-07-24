Nebraska employment reaches all-time high

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Labor announced that the over-the-month increase in non-farm employment is the third highest percentage in the nation at 0.6 percent growth.

“Nebraska not only has strong employment numbers compared to other states, but in June we also reached a new all-time high employment level statewide and in the Omaha metropolitan statistical area compared to previous months,” said Governor Ricketts. “We will continue to recruit new businesses and support expansions of existing businesses to keep Nebraska growing.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released seasonally adjusted statistics for each state, with Nebraska following Nevada and Iowa and tied with West Virginia. Nebraska’s nonfarm employment increased by 6,500 from May to June to reach 1,031,000.

“Growth in leisure and hospitality and business services contributed to the ranking and record high employment,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “The Department of Labor is dedicated to connecting businesses with the talent they need to contribute to Nebraska’s economy.”

To read the entire Bureau of Labor Statistics news release, go to:https://www.bls.gov/news.release/laus.nr0.htm