A ride to remember

Less than 24 hours after a bike crash that claimed the life of Bill McArtor, family, friends and biker around Lincoln took to the road to pay tribute to a man that touched the lives of those around him.

Father of two, the "fun uncle," the person who was there to play games with you. That's how Bill McArtor was remembered by family and friends.

His niece, 19-year-old, Stephanie Wright, says "When I was little he lived with me and we played the Wii, every night together."

32-year-old, Sharon Powell, another one of Bill's nieces, remembers him for his kind-heart.

"He was a hard worker, he would do anything for anyone, you just had to ask," said Powell.

McArtor's life was lost in a motorcycle accident, early Monday morning. When he collided with an SUV on NW 48th and O Streets. His wife, Carla, who was a passenger, was also severely injured, but is expected to make it.

Monday evening, bikers gathered at the spot where his life was cut short, riding from the scene to Bryan West, where his wife is recovering from injuries suffered in the accident.

The ride was organized by Stephanie Wright's mother-in-law, Marcie Davidson.

"I called her at seven o'clock this morning, when I got the news, and she put it all over and let everyone know that my uncle passed away," said Wright.

They say Bill loved to ride, and was excited to showoff his bike.

"The last time I saw my Uncle Bill was at my Aunt Sue's wedding and he had just gotten that bike, and he promised me a ride and I never got that ride," said Powell.

Those who ride say they know the risk, but with 21 motorcycle-related fatalities in Nebraska this year, which is more than all of last year combined, the risk seems even higher.

But for those who new him best, Bill isn't a statistic and they say his legacy will live on.

"Always made you smile, when I found out, my first thought was Uncle Billy because it was never Uncle Bill," said Powell.