Multi-vehicle Crash at Highway 77 & Pioneers

Multiple agencies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 77 and Pioneers.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 77 and Pioneers.More >>
Lincoln police say the driver of the motorcycle died just minutes after crashing with the jeep.More >>
Lincoln police say the driver of the motorcycle died just minutes after crashing with the jeep.More >>
Less than 24 hours after a bike crash that claimed the life of Bill McArtor, family, friends and biker around Lincoln took to the road to pay tribute to a man that touched the lives of those around him. Father of two, the "fun uncle," the person who was there to play games with you. That's how Bill McArtor was remembered by family and friends. His niece, 19-year-old, Stephanie Wright, says "When I was little he lived with me and we played the Wii, every night together...More >>
Less than 24 hours after a bike crash that claimed the life of Bill McArtor, family, friends and biker around Lincoln took to the road to pay tribute to a man that touched the lives of those around him. Father of two, the "fun uncle," the person who was there to play games with you. That's how Bill McArtor was remembered by family and friends. His niece, 19-year-old, Stephanie Wright, says "When I was little he lived with me and we played the Wii, every night together...More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Krause for his involvement in a July 15th burglary near 70th and South.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Krause for his involvement in a July 15th burglary near 70th and South.More >>
Authorities say a man died after striking a parked car in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Authorities say a man died after striking a parked car in eastern Nebraska.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol says 25-year-old Abby Uecker of Norfolk was killed in a UTV accident at the Thayer County Fairgrounds Sunday.More >>
The Nebraska State Patrol says 25-year-old Abby Uecker of Norfolk was killed in a UTV accident at the Thayer County Fairgrounds Sunday.More >>
. His death was a year ago, but his friends and fans remember it like it was yesterday.More >>
. His death was a year ago, but his friends and fans remember it like it was yesterday.More >>
The Prairie Hill Learning Center near Roca is 12 acres of open space for children to explore. The non–profit is designed to meet developmental needs. It's based off of the Montessori philosophy. "We follow the philosophy of Maria Montessori. And Maria Montessori wanted to observe children and see where they are developmentally, and then meet their needs according to where they are at that moment," said camp director Jordan Hope. Kids as young as 18-months can...More >>
The Prairie Hill Learning Center near Roca is 12 acres of open space for children to explore. The non–profit is designed to meet developmental needs. It's based off of the Montessori philosophy. "We follow the philosophy of Maria Montessori. And Maria Montessori wanted to observe children and see where they are developmentally, and then meet their needs according to where they are at that moment," said camp director Jordan Hope. Kids as young as 18-months can...More >>
Deputies say someone broke into two unlocked garages at a home, taking 10 long guns, a green dirt bike, and rifle scopes. The total loss is about $5400.More >>
Deputies say someone broke into two unlocked garages at a home, taking 10 long guns, a green dirt bike, and rifle scopes. The total loss is about $5400.More >>
Mostly sunny, hot and windy for today...More >>
Mostly sunny, hot and windy for today...More >>