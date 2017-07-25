Man cited after shooting gun into air to scare off teens

Lincoln Police say a man was cited after shooting his gun into the air to scare off some teenagers.

They say 29-year-old Matthew Ostgaard woke up to hear people yelling in a park near his home at Leighton and N 30th. Police say he went to confront the teens and they told him to leave. Police say he then fired multiple shots into the air to "scare them away."

Ostgaard has been cited for firing a weapon within city limits.