11 garden gnomes stolen from yard - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

11 garden gnomes stolen from yard

Posted: Updated:

A home in South Lincoln is missing hundreds of dollars worth of lawn ornaments. 

11 garden gnomes were stolen from a house near Sumner and S Cotner. Lincoln Police say it happened sometimes between June 28th and July 24th. The total loss is around $330.

