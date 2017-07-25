11 garden gnomes stolen from yard

Less than 24 hours after a bike crash that claimed the life of Bill McArtor, family, friends and biker around Lincoln took to the road to pay tribute to a man that touched the lives of those around him. Father of two, the "fun uncle," the person who was there to play games with you. That's how Bill McArtor was remembered by family and friends. His niece, 19-year-old, Stephanie Wright, says "When I was little he lived with me and we played the Wii, every night together...