Bank robbed in West Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Pinnacle Bank at West P Street and Sun Valley Boulevard.  

Officers say around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money.  

The suspect never displayed a weapon.  

The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall, black male in his 20s with long hair and glasses.  

Officers say that the suspect got away in a black vehicle possibly a four door.  

Police are still looking for the suspect in the area.  

Pinnacle Bank is closed while police are investigating.  

