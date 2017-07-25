Bank robbed in West Lincoln

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Pinnacle Bank at West P Street and Sun Valley Boulevard.

Officers say around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

The suspect never displayed a weapon.

The suspect is approximately 6 feet tall, black male in his 20s with long hair and glasses.

Officers say that the suspect got away in a black vehicle possibly a four door.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the area.

Pinnacle Bank is closed while police are investigating.