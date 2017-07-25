NEB WBB: Griffin Powers Australia Past Japan

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Former Nebraska All-American Kelsey Griffin erupted for 16 points and a game-high nine rebounds to help power the Australian National Team to an 83-74 win over defending Asia Cup champion Japan on Tuesday in Bangalore, India.

Griffin, a 6-2 forward from Eagle River, Alaska, hit 7-of-11 shots from the field, including 1-of-2 three-point attempts to help secure a perfect 3-0 record in pool play for the Opals. Griffin added four assists and a blocked shot in 29 minutes in her third career game for the Australians, who earned the top seed in qualifying for the quarterfinal round. The Opals will face Korea, a team Australia defeated 78-54 in its opening game of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Griffin scored five early points to keep the Opals within striking distance of hot-shooting Japan in the early going, then erupted on a 7-0 run of her own that included her three-pointer to give Australia a 30-24 lead. As a team, Australia shot a sizzling 12-of-20 (60 percent) from three-point range in the victory.

Through three games of pool play at the Asia Cup, Griffin averaged 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while hitting 61.5 percent (16-26) of her field goal attempts including 60 percent (3-5) of her three-point attempts for Australia. She has knocked down 83.3 percent (5-6) of her free throws, while averaging 19:26 playing time per game.

Griffin and Australia will enjoy Wednesday off in preparation for their quarterfinal game against Korea on Thursday. A quarterfinal win will guarantee Australia a top-four finish at the Asia Cup and secure a spot for the Opals at the 2018 FIBA World Cup in Spain.

Australian National Team

2017 Asia Cup

Bangalore, India, July 23-29

July 23: Australia 78, Korea 54

July 24: Australia 107, Philippines 65

July 25: Australia 83, Japan 74

July 27: Quarterfinals

July 28: Semifinals

July 29: Bronze and Gold medal games