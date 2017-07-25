'2 Cellos' concert moving to PBA July 26

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

(Lincoln, NE) - The 2Cellos concert slated for Pinewood Bowl Theater on Wednesday, July 26 has been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena due to impending inclement weather.



The decision to move the show was announced today by SMG Lincoln, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, promoter Mammoth, and 2Cellos. "Our main interest is the safety of the fans," said SMG Lincoln General Manager Tom Lorenz. Forecasts for Wednesday evening call for rain and thunderstorms.



2Cellos tickets previously purchased for Pinewood Bowl will be honored at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The show will begin at 8:00 p.m. as originally scheduled.



Tickets are available for purchase at Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office and at Ticketmaster.

WHAT: 2Cellos

WHEN: Wednesday, July 26, 2017

SHOW TIME: 8:00 p.m. / Doors 7:00 p.m.

NEW VENUE: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

