Tennessee man died in Nebraska I-80 crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Tennessee man died in Nebraska I-80 crash

Tennessee man died in Nebraska I-80 crash

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a Tennessee man was killed in a crash along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

The accident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Lexington. The Nebraska State Patrol says an eastbound pickup truck towing another pickup went out of control and crashed when the towed pickup blew a tire.        

The patrol identified the dead driver as 52-year-old Derek Sweeney, who lived in Cedar Grove, Tennessee.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multi-vehicle Crash at Highway 77 & Pioneers

    Multi-vehicle Crash at Highway 77 & Pioneers

    Multi-vehicle Crash at Highway 77 & Pioneers

    Multiple agencies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 77 and Pioneers.

    More >>

    Multiple agencies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 77 and Pioneers.

    More >>

  • Car Crash Kills 1 Motorcyclist This Morning

    UPDATE: Names released in fatal accident

    UPDATE: Names released in fatal accident

    Lincoln police say the driver of the motorcycle died just minutes after crashing with the jeep.  

    More >>

    Lincoln police say the driver of the motorcycle died just minutes after crashing with the jeep.  

    More >>

  • A tribute to Bill McArtor

    A ride to remember

    A ride to remember

    Less than 24 hours after a bike crash that claimed the life of Bill McArtor, family, friends and biker around Lincoln took to the road to pay tribute to a man that touched the lives of those around him. Father of two, the "fun uncle," the person who was there to play games with you. That's how Bill McArtor was remembered by family and friends. His niece, 19-year-old, Stephanie Wright, says "When I was little he lived with me and we played the Wii, every night together...

    More >>

    Less than 24 hours after a bike crash that claimed the life of Bill McArtor, family, friends and biker around Lincoln took to the road to pay tribute to a man that touched the lives of those around him. Father of two, the "fun uncle," the person who was there to play games with you. That's how Bill McArtor was remembered by family and friends. His niece, 19-year-old, Stephanie Wright, says "When I was little he lived with me and we played the Wii, every night together...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.