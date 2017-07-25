Tennessee man died in Nebraska I-80 crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a Tennessee man was killed in a crash along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.

The accident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Lexington. The Nebraska State Patrol says an eastbound pickup truck towing another pickup went out of control and crashed when the towed pickup blew a tire.

The patrol identified the dead driver as 52-year-old Derek Sweeney, who lived in Cedar Grove, Tennessee.