Omaha zoo to open tiger breeding facility - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha zoo to open tiger breeding facility

Omaha zoo to open tiger breeding facility

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ An eastern Nebraska zoo plans to open a sperm bank and breeding facility for tigers at the zoo's nearby conservation park.

The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha announced the initiatives during a Facebook Live video Monday. The video is part of a weeklong conservation awareness campaign ahead of Global Tiger Day on Saturday.

The zoo broke ground on the breeding facility last week at its Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari in Ashland. Those tigers won't be displayed to the public.

The main zoo campus is also now home to a genome resource bank for tigers. The zoo is collecting sperm samples from tigers in zoos nationwide and freezing them in liquid nitrogen tanks inside its Center for Conservation Research.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Multi-vehicle Crash at Highway 77 & Pioneers

    Multi-vehicle Crash at Highway 77 & Pioneers

    Multi-vehicle Crash at Highway 77 & Pioneers

    Multiple agencies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 77 and Pioneers.

    More >>

    Multiple agencies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 77 and Pioneers.

    More >>

  • Car Crash Kills 1 Motorcyclist This Morning

    UPDATE: Names released in fatal accident

    UPDATE: Names released in fatal accident

    Lincoln police say the driver of the motorcycle died just minutes after crashing with the jeep.  

    More >>

    Lincoln police say the driver of the motorcycle died just minutes after crashing with the jeep.  

    More >>

  • A tribute to Bill McArtor

    A ride to remember

    A ride to remember

    Less than 24 hours after a bike crash that claimed the life of Bill McArtor, family, friends and biker around Lincoln took to the road to pay tribute to a man that touched the lives of those around him. Father of two, the "fun uncle," the person who was there to play games with you. That's how Bill McArtor was remembered by family and friends. His niece, 19-year-old, Stephanie Wright, says "When I was little he lived with me and we played the Wii, every night together...

    More >>

    Less than 24 hours after a bike crash that claimed the life of Bill McArtor, family, friends and biker around Lincoln took to the road to pay tribute to a man that touched the lives of those around him. Father of two, the "fun uncle," the person who was there to play games with you. That's how Bill McArtor was remembered by family and friends. His niece, 19-year-old, Stephanie Wright, says "When I was little he lived with me and we played the Wii, every night together...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.