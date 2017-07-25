Man imprisoned for molesting little girl he babysat as teen

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln man has been sent to prison for molesting a little girl he baby-sat as a teenager.

Online court records say 22-year-old Bailey Rangel was sentenced Monday to eight to 12 years and given credit for two days already served. He'd pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault after prosecutors reduced the charge.



An arrest affidavit says the girl was 10 when told her mother in April 2016 that Rangel began fondling her when she was 6.

Rangel is required to register as a sex offender.