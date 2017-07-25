Inmate head-butted 2 staffers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Inmate head-butted 2 staffers

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say an inmate head-butted two staff members at a state prison in southeast Nebraska where two other staffers were attacked the day before.

The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says the latest attack at the Tecumseh prison occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday, when the staff members were attempting to move the restrained inmate from a cell to another location. The department says the inmate lunged forward to head-butt one of the staffers and head-butted a third staff member who came to their aid.

The department says the injured staffers were taken to a local hospital. One had suffered a broken nose; the other had bruises. The names of the inmates and staffers involved have not been released.

The department says an inmate attacked two other Tecumseh staffers Sunday morning. 

