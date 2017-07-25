UNL student teams up with National Park Service for Eclipse plans

For the last several months, UNL student Austin Arens has created maps for the solar eclipse event on August 21st, planned at Homestead National Monument of America.

The maps of the 160 acre property outside of Beatrice will be used to show areas for parking, tents, bathrooms, and vendors.

"With the help from all those external groups like the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, we're going to be putting on, hosting a number of special programs and activities that people are not only going to be able to enjoy on eclipse Monday," said Park Superintendent Mark Engler.

The primary viewing area will be at the Homestead Heritage Center, where they will be right on the eclipse line.

"We started out with creating a comprehensive base map of the entire Monument and about a mile in each direction," said UNL student Austin Arens.

Leading up to the event, there will be activities involving NASA, PBS Kids, Bill Nye and more.

"We did the Homestead scale, and then we did in relation to the community of Beatrice so we can make large–scale transportation maps because there are going to be pick–up locations in Beatrice," said Arens.

The park also stresses the need for special glasses to protect your eyes.

"The expertise that they can bring to the event and bring to the planning part of this is something that is going to be really critical," said Engler.

Events will start on August 19th and run through the 21st, when they will open at 6 a.m. welcoming visitors.