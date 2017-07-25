UNL hosts 25 Mandela Fellows

A special group of young leaders is getting a Big Red Welcome in the Cornhusker state.

They're a part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship program.

Twenty-five fellows are being hosted by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln this summer.

They've come from various African countries to UNL to focus on one thing—community.

"I see how the community plays an important role in the school and how the school plays an important role in the community making everything work,” Fellow Margaret Nongo-Okojokwu said.

She’s from Nigeria.

UNL is one of 38 institutions selected to host the fellows for six weeks.

During their time in Nebraska, they've participated in various learning opportunities such as flying drones, visiting a farm and seeing museums.

This is the first time the university has had the institute.

The faculty said it’s honored to a have a role in developing the next globe's set of innovators.

"We’re very closely connected to the community, so we have identified that as a strength and so we think that we're able to provide a very strong program for our fellows,” UNL Faculty Member Frauke Hachtmann said.

There are 1000 people selected for the program.

It's in partnership with the U.S. State Department and the international research and exchanges board.

The fellows say this is a way for them to carry out Mandela’s legacy by bettering their homes.

"This legacy continues by my action, being committed to my community and being committed to make it grow,” Fellow Jeff Boundamas said.

He’s from Gabon.

The program ends this Monday.

The university says it plans to host more fellows in the future.