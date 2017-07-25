Blood Drive to break down tattoo, piercing stigma

It's a place already known for needles, and Iron Brush Tattoo is adding another to the list.

This Saturday, they're teaming up with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank to host a blood drive, for the first time ever.

"I think everyone is really excited that they can now donate," Tyson Schaffert, owner of Iron Brush Tattoo said.

Up until a year ago, the FDA banned blood donation from anyone who received a tattoo or piercing for 12 months.

Now, the wait time is 7 days for anyone who gets inked or pierced at a licensed shop.

"Generally people don't know about the change and that's part of why we are so excited about this blood drive,” Erica Busta with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said.

"I can't think of a better way to help your community than to donate blood," Schaffert said.

As the nation continues to suffer from a summer blood shortage, the Blood Bank hopes this drive will help lure more donors, who may not even know their contribution is allowed.

"So many people who have tattoos would love to donate blood and the old regulation prevented them from doing that as often as they like," Busta said.

The blood drive and its donation bus will be outside Iron Brush Tattoo on 16th and M Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There's a sign up list on the Community Blood Bank's website, or walk–ins are welcome too!

They said they need O+, B+ and B- blood most, but are happy for any donations.

