What is the future of horse trails in Pioneers Park?

What does the future hold for horse trails in Pioneers Park?

A public discussion was held to help figure out the answer to that question.

Tension ran high at the Pioneers Park Equestrian Trail Meeting Tuesday. The discussion centered around what to do with Pioneers Park's horse trails.

Director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Lynn Johnson, said, "One of the questions we want to talk about tonight is how do we look at, are there opportunities to extend the trails, can we add some additional loops along the trail system."

More than 50 people showed up, many wanting to see more opportunity for horseback riding. The park was created in 1929, with many activities centered around horse riding. Initially, four miles of horse trails, the park now has just a little over a mile of trails for the activity. And some are concerned with the safety of a possible plan to move additional trails across Coddington.

"We don't need, we don't want to have these children riding their horses across Coddington, so it's no to the space across Coddington," said Attorney Rick Boucher.

Another issue the city faces is how to coincide other activities like cross country, biking and just people walking in general with those who are out and about on their horse.

"Obviously, the use of Pioneers Park has evolved over the last 80 years and trying to figure out how do we, kind of, incorporate all of the uses that happen out here," said Johnson.

The city is looking into the possibility of improving signage, fixing erosion in parts of the trails and expanding the trails. They want pubic input, many people around the park own stables, and have access to trail from their homes. One landowner near Pioneers Park is Walt Broer, who's been riding for quite sometime.

"I've been riding for 75 years, we've had this issue before and we will exist with the cross country runners, "said the 80-year-old Broer.

Johnson said that in order to improve the erosion in some parts of the park, they may need time to heal, which could mean a temporary closure.

This meeting was just an initial step in figuring out what to do with the trails.