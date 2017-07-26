Camp CoHoLo Starts Second Session

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

During these four days the kids left their problems and worries at home; while soaking up some fun in the sun at Camp CoHoLo.

Here in out state it's just anther day at summer camp. There are usual activities of dancing, coloring, and painting. However, in Camp CoHoLo it's a little different.

Childern's Cancer Camps Of Nebraska is supported entirely by donations of time and money from volunteers and donors.



Their mission is to serve children between the ages of six through seventeen who are impacted by cancer or blood disorders. Approximately half of the children who attend receive medications for their condition.What makes this camp special is; it has a full medical volunteer staff who make it possible for campers to attend.

This camp is directed to help the kids build character and confidence.

While these campers are going home; a new group is arriving at ten this morning.

If you want to help by donating your money or time, you can do so by click on this link: https://www.campcoholo.com/donate

