Boat stolen from outside Hickman home

Boat stolen from outside Hickman home

Posted: Updated:

The Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen boat. 

It was taken from outside a house in Hickman, sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Deputies say it's a 16-foot blue Smoker Craft fishing boat, with rods and reels inside.

Total loss is around $6200.

