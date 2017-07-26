Man accused of burglary, stealing from Crane Trust - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man accused of burglary, stealing from Crane Trust

Man accused of burglary, stealing from Crane Trust

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee has been charged with burglarizing the service office in Wood River and stealing property from the service and cash from Crane Trust.

John Cochnar is charged with felony burglary and theft. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.

Authorities say he broke into the service's field office at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center on March 21 to steal property. Authorities also say he took $508 from the visitor center's donation box.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.