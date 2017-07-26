Judge OKs con's request for DNA tests on homicide evidence

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A judge has granted a convict's request for DNA testing on untested evidence that he says could show he didn't kill a Lincoln woman in 1988.

Herman Buckman was convicted of shooting to death Denise Strawkowski and sentenced to life.

Last September he filed an appeal for DNA testing on her underwear as well as items from her car, where her body had been found. Last week a Lancaster County district judge granted the motion despite prosecutors' objections.

In 2004 the state Supreme Court rejected Buckman's request for a new trial based on another DNA testing issue. The high court agreed with a district judge who said that, considering the evidence presented at trial, the test results would not have changed the verdict.