Nebraska school officials to help fight human trafficking

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Some Nebraska school administrators have been recruited into a task force against people who sell children for sex.

The Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force welcomed an auditorium full of Lincoln Public Schools officials Tuesday. Task force coordinator Glen Parks and Erin Aliano of the Nebraska Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers presented a course into the sex trafficking world and how to recognize signs that students might be victims.

Aliano says to look for changes in behavior or unexplained and unexcused absences.

Parks says teachers can also help educate students about safety on social media and what a legitimate job opportunity looks like.

The Human Trafficking Initiative estimates that about 900 people are sold for sex online every month in Nebraska.