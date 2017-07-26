Day care sued after ex-worker's sex assault sentencing

Multiple agencies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 77 and Pioneers.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 77 and Pioneers.More >>
Lawsuits have been filed against an Omaha day care that had employed a man who's been imprisoned for molesting toddlers there.More >>
Lawsuits have been filed against an Omaha day care that had employed a man who's been imprisoned for molesting toddlers there.More >>
A Lincoln man has been sent to prison for molesting a little girl he baby-sat as a teenager.More >>
A Lincoln man has been sent to prison for molesting a little girl he baby-sat as a teenager.More >>
This Saturday, Iron Brush Tattoo is teaming up with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank to host a blood drive, for the first time ever.More >>
This Saturday, Iron Brush Tattoo is teaming up with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank to host a blood drive, for the first time ever.More >>
What does the future hold for horse trails in Pioneers Park? A public discussion was held to help figure out the answer to that question. Tension ran high at the Pioneers Park Equestrian Trail Meeting Tuesday. The discussion centered around what to do with Pioneers Park's horse trails. Director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Lynn Johnson, said, "One of the questions we want to talk about tonight is how do we look at, are there opportunities to extend the trails, can we add s...More >>
What does the future hold for horse trails in Pioneers Park? A public discussion was held to help figure out the answer to that question. Tension ran high at the Pioneers Park Equestrian Trail Meeting Tuesday. The discussion centered around what to do with Pioneers Park's horse trails. Director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Lynn Johnson, said, "One of the questions we want to talk about tonight is how do we look at, are there opportunities to extend the trails, can we add s...More >>
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine charged two Omaha Police officers with assault for their roles in the death of 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels.More >>
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine charged two Omaha Police officers with assault for their roles in the death of 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Krause for his involvement in a July 15th burglary near 70th and South.More >>
Lincoln Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Krause for his involvement in a July 15th burglary near 70th and South.More >>
The Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen boat.More >>
The Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen boat.More >>
A Garland man charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide has taken a plea deal in Lancaster County.More >>
A Garland man charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide has taken a plea deal in Lancaster County.More >>