Two children found inside a 100 degree temperature room

Two children, ages 9 and 7, were found inside a 100 temperature room following a CPS investigation near downtown Lincoln.

According to court documents, Lincoln Police and CPS workers were initially sent to a home near 18th and A street on July 21.

They said the officers and workers were there because of an ongoing child abuse investigation due to unsanitary conditions.

The documents said CPS received another complaint about the kids being locked inside dirty rooms at this home with no air conditioning.

They said police and DHHS staff were told that the children were not inside the home at the time and they weren't found during the first search of the home.

The documents said the home was in "extreme disarray, with garbage, and filth on the floor throughout, and a litter box overflowing with cat feces."

They said children were later found in a bedroom hiding under blankets after a second search.

LPD said the two parents were cited with misdemeanor child abuse and the children were placed in temporary custody.

