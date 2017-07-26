Girl Scouts add science and math-based badges

The Girl Scouts are now offering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) badges as part of a push to get more women into those careers down the road.

"I think girls should get into science and see how cool it is, like me and my sister," said 12-year-old Mikaela Roger. Her 6-year-old sister Josie and her are pretty excited about the 23 new badge opportunities.



"I think girls have a place there to make things awesome, like making rocket ships and making race cars and making goo and stuff," Josie said.

Girl Scouts will have the chance to design robots and race cars, create algorithms, try their hand at engineering, and more. Right now, women make up only 29 percent of the science and engineering workforce, and just 18 percent of the tech field. The NE Girl Scout COO says this is because women tend to gravitate toward "helping" careers, offering immediate aid to people.



"Like a nurse physically helps somebody, a teacher physically teaches kids to learn, so they choose those careers because they think they are helping, so if we show girls all those careers in STEM are helpful to the world we think they will choose those," said COO Lisa Hiatt.

The badges show Girl Scouts how hands-on and helpful science is in the community. Local colleges and universities are involved as well. They're not seeing as many women majoring in science and tech, and want to encourage that passion at an early age.