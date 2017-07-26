UNL Vice Chancellor encourages students to watch solar eclipse

Students now have the chance to view the upcoming total solar eclipse, even if they're in class.



In a press release, UNL Executive Vice Chancellor Donde Plowman says she encourages all professors to interrupt class to see the upcoming solar eclipse.

On August 21st, the eclipse will be visible in Lincoln around 1 p.m. which is right in the middle of the first day of class for students.



"I think the big piece was there is so much happening. The other big piece of it is the first day of school and the eclipse happens right smack dab in the middle of the school day," said Eclipse Working Group Leader Jonathan Gayer.

There will be watch stations at the East Campus Loop, Haymarket Park, and the green space located outside of the Union.



"I wouldn't feel comfortable getting up and leaving class if I was in the middle of class," said UNL student Madeline Neuhaus.



"I would probably just, I mean, it's a once in a lifetime type of thing, so probably would skip class, or show up to class late. Something like that," said UNL student Alisha Caldwell Jimenez.

Safety is another important factor that the University is stressing, because you need to have special glasses to protect your eyes from damage.

The glasses will be distributed on the City Campus as well as East and Innovations Campuses.

Morrill Hall is selling them for $2.50 a piece. They're having to re–order quite a bit because of the demand.



"The reason the opportunity for students to see the solar eclipse is that it won't happen again in their lifetime in Lincoln, Nebraska. You can fly; I think the next one is in South America. You can fly to South America to see the next one, those types of things, so it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Gayer.



Morrill Hall should get more glasses tomorrow. If students and staff are unable to go outside, there will be a live stream on the University homepage.