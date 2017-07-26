Local reaction to President Trump's tweet on banning transgender people from military

A bombshell decision from the president regarding the United States Military Wednesday.

President Donald Trump tweeted that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in any capacity, saying the decision is based on the "tremendous medical costs" and "disruption" that transgender people would bring to the military.

Abbi Swatsworth with Outlinc - an organization that calls itself 'Lincoln's LGBT community' - says the decision is hurtful and wrong.

"Any LGBT person who wants to serve our country should be able to do that as their whole authentic self."

There are no official numbers on how many transgender people are in the military, but estimates range from 1,000 to 6,000, out of the 1.3 million active duty service members.

Swatsworth says it shouldn't matter how somebody identify them self, along as their up to the task of serving.

"Your identity doesn't define what you're able to accomplish," she said.

"So I think really it should be about judging someone on the merit of their work."

Swatsworth estimates about 10% of Lincoln's population identify as LGBT.

As for what happens to current transgender service members, a White House spokesperson said that the Department of Defense and the White House will work on that as implementation of the new rule takes place.