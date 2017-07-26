Nebraska senators vote to repeal Obamacare, vote fails

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The senate voted Thursday on a bill that would have repealed Obamacare.

If it had passed, the bill would go into affect in two years, giving legislature an opportunity to pass a replacement healthcare plan.

But the bill failed 45–55 with seven Republicans joining the Democratic opposition.

Nebraska Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer voted to appeal.

A statement from Sasse says he is disappointed the bill failed as it should have been an "easy" vote.

"Republicans promised to fully repeal Obamacare and it turns out that's not really true,” Sasse said. “President Trump won on the promise for repeal and with just a single exception; every member of the republican senate majority already either voted for repeal or explicitly campaigned on repeal."

We haven't received a statement from Senator Fischer’s office, but in a previous statement on voting in favor of the repeal, she says the Affordable Care Act isn't affordable at all.

Fischer says premiums in Nebraska have risen 153 percent since 2013.

Democrats, meanwhile, are celebrating the bill's failure.

"We are thankful for the handful of Republicans that joined every single Democrat in the U.S. Senate that stood up and voted the right way in order to protect insurance for Americans,” Jane Kleeb head of the Nebraska Democratic Party said. “Unfortunately Senator Sasse and Senator Fischer voted right in line with what President Trump wanted which was to take insurance away from Nebraskans."

Kleeb says offering Medicare for all people, regardless of age, would be the best solution to this healthcare debate.

Senator Sasse says he will keep pushing for the full repeal and keep a close eye on all amendments to the bill no matter what side they come from.