Family Searches For Missing Son

Lincoln Police confirms; 10 year old Trevon Gray did not return home from the rec center at 13th/F Street.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue Nike shorts and blue Nike shoes.

Police urges you to call the Lincoln Police Department immediately at 402.441.6000 if you have any information on Trevon. 

