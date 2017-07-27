UPDATE: Missing Boy Found Safe

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Update: Lincoln Police confirm 10 year old Trevon Gray has been found safe this morning in Lincoln with family.

**********************************************************************************************************************************

Lincoln Police confirm; 10 year old Trevon Gray did not return home from the rec center at 13th/F Street.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue Nike shorts and blue Nike shoes.

Police urges you to call the Lincoln Police Department immediately at 402.441.6000 if you have any information on Trevon.