Dairy Queen Starts Miracle Treat Day

If you have a sweet tooth; It's the perfect day to indulge for a good cause.

Dairy Queen is the way to go. Today is The 10th Annual Miracle Treat Day right here in the capital city.



The restaurant chain is celebrating a 33 year partnership with children's miracle network hospitals.

Participating dairy queen locations will donate at least one dollar for every blizzard treat that they sell to benefit the local Children's Hospital.